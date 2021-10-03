CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exmore, VA

Live events Exmore — what’s coming up

Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 6 days ago

(EXMORE, VA) Exmore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Exmore:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJL0x_0cFqCiiC00

Zone Q: Meet and Greet with DG Greg Cole

Wachapreague, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 17 Atlantic Ave, Wachapreague, VA

Find all the information related to meet & greet in Wachapreague. Your favorite influencer, author or any public figure might be arriving. Get your tickets and have a chance to meet them.

Learn More

VIMS Presents: The Science Behind the Slurp

Wachapreague, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 17 Atlantic Ave, Wachapreague, VA

October 13, 2021 6:30pm – 8:30pm Island House Restaurant Do you love a good oyster? Do you know the science behind the slurp? After disease nearly wiped out the Chesapeake Bay’s oyster fishery, a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amQX8_0cFqCiiC00

Wine Tasting — Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club

Melfa, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 14421 Country Club Rd, Melfa, VA

Oh my, we had so much fun at the September Wine Tasting evening, we can’t wait to do it again! Ian Honaker of Winebow is working on another great list of fun very drinkable and taste-worthy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSLvq_0cFqCiiC00

Intro to Botanical Drawing — Eastern Shore of Virginia Barrier Islands Center

Machipongo, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7295 Young St, Machipongo, VA

The visual appeal of plants is timeless, and artists have recorded their forms and structures for both scientific and aesthetic purposes. This course will explore some of the mediums and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwsgY_0cFqCiiC00

Exmore Town Park Auto Show V

Exmore, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 10A3, A-52, Exmore, VA

Open to cars, trucks, hot rods, classics, rat rods, tractors and special interest. Music, 50/50 raffle, prizes, dash plaques and the El Piscachin Food Truck with tacos, tortes, quesadillas...

Learn More

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

