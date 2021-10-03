Maya Polar Bear: Samoyed Girl, Polar Bear, Cloud and Marshmallow All In One Insta Famous Combination
As famous Insta-pets go, few are as talented or as fabulously floofy as Maya the Samoyed. Maya has found a lot of success on YouTube with her ASMR series, as millions have tuned in to watch their favorite fluffy eater munch on everything from vegetables to pasta to proteins. The fact that she is essentially a polar bear, a cloud, and a marshmallow gives her an extra special charm!cheezburger.com
