Maya Polar Bear: Samoyed Girl, Polar Bear, Cloud and Marshmallow All In One Insta Famous Combination

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO