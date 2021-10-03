CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon, WV

Leon calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(LEON, WV) Live events are coming to Leon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Leon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZihq_0cFqCcPq00

Volunteer Halloween Craft Night!

Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2361 WV-34, Winfield, WV

CALLING ALL CRAFTERS! CARES and Bright Futures Learning Services need help creating our displays and decorations for both organizations Halloween events. Any help is appreciated! Stop by any time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzC9m_0cFqCcPq00

WV Downtown BBQ Throwdown

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 N Ct St, Ripley, WV

This cook-off is sponsored by the Jackson County Hunting Heroes with proceeds to benefit veterans. It is affiliated with the Kansas City BBQ Society. National and local cooks are competing for prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hud85_0cFqCcPq00

Winfield High School

Winfield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3022 Winfield Rd, Winfield, WV

Winfield High School Marching Band Festival. Area bands will come and compete and perform their shows for the fans. Concessions will be available throughout the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MsrN_0cFqCcPq00

Fall Children's Rally

Ripley, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1715 Parchment Valley Road, Ripley, WV 25271

Children, join us at Parchment Valley to learn more about Jesus with fun, interactive lessons, energetic music and a child friendly lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1665jo_0cFqCcPq00

Walking Stick Retreats Fall 2021 - Theme NEW!

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

Walking Stick Retreats leadership is a group of lifelong friends with the common characteristic of helping others in their spiritual growth who come together to offer individuals, from all over...

Leon, WV
