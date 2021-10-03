What’s up Lovell: Local events calendar

(LOVELL, WY) Lovell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lovell:

Fall Buffalo Gals Luncheon Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Buffalo Gals Luncheon: Women\'s Adventures in Old Yellowstone Tourists wading in Great Fountain Geyser, 1908. NPS photo. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Kuyper Dining Pavilion Join...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 836 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

Students will learn of the emotional effects of color choices in their paintings and how to better use color to express feelings in their paintings. We will discuss color schemes and how to apply...

Annual Art Walk - Downtown Cody — Rendezvous Royale Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Join us for an evening on the town for our Annual Art Walk! Browse our unique galleries and shops featuring artist demonstrations, music, special activities and experiences, and more downtown...

Shepherding a Child's Heart Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 147 Cooper Ln E, Cody, WY

Shepherding a Child's Heart at Cody Missionary Alliance Church, Cody, United States on Fri Oct 22 2021 at 06:00 pm

Sip and Paint-"So Blessed" Fall Pumpkin with frame Lovell, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1083 Ln 12, Lovell, WY

Join our instructor Kristina for our "So Blessed" Fall Pumpkin painting. This fresh fall pumpkin design will be created on a wooden canvas with a custom frame farmhouse style frame so you can...