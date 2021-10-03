Facebook Exec Dismisses the Idea Site Contributed to January 6 Riot: ‘Ludicrous’

Facebook executive Nick Clegg said the idea that the social media giant contributed to the January 6th riots is “ludicrous.”. CNN’s Brian Stelter spoke at length with Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook, about serious new Wall Street Journal reporting from Facebook’s internal research, reportedly provided by a whistleblower. And this whistleblower is not only coming forward on 60 Minutes Sunday night, but they are accusing the company “of relaxing its security safeguards for the 2020 election too soon after Election Day, which then led it to be used in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”