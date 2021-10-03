CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Exec Dismisses the Idea Site Contributed to January 6 Riot: ‘Ludicrous’

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook executive Nick Clegg said the idea that the social media giant contributed to the January 6th riots is “ludicrous.”. CNN’s Brian Stelter spoke at length with Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Facebook, about serious new Wall Street Journal reporting from Facebook’s internal research, reportedly provided by a whistleblower. And this whistleblower is not only coming forward on 60 Minutes Sunday night, but they are accusing the company “of relaxing its security safeguards for the 2020 election too soon after Election Day, which then led it to be used in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”

floridianpress.com

Matt Gaetz Claims FBI Participated in January 6th Riot

US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) continues to claim that the FBI participated in the January 6th riot at the US Capitol, a full 9 months after the event. In a recent Tweet, Rep. Matt Gaetz called the events of Janury 6th, 2021 “the political cudgel in America used against the Silent Majority,” a sentiment many Republican voters would agree with after a select committee and comparisons between 1/6/21 and 9/11/01.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump's secret Jan. 6th evidence going to investigators

Donald Trump is now formally exerting executive privilege to withhold White House records from the January 6th Committee. President Biden is expected to reject this effort to conceal the documents, setting up what could be a legal showdown. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson fills in for MSNBC’s Ari Melber to break it all down. Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Why is CNN Launching Yet Another Bad Faith, Out of Context Attack on Nikki Haley?

On Wednesday, CNN New Day co-host Brianna Keilar delivered a bad faith, out-of-context attack against Nikki Haley, who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations and is a possible candidate to run for president in 2024. The previous evening, Haley delivered a phenomenal speech about how...
POLITICS
Brian Stelter
Donald Trump
Nick Clegg
#Election#Cnn#Protest Riot#Wall Street Journal
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

House committee subpoenas organisers of 6 January rally that preceded Capitol riot

The select congressional committee investigating the events leading up to the 6 January Capitol riot have issued a new wave of subpoenas – this time targeting the organisers of the infamous “stop the steal” rally in Washington DC that preceded the angry mob of Donald Trump supporters storming the seat of the US government.The committee announced 11 new subpoenas in all on Wednesday evening, including Trump ally Katrina Pierson, who reportedly had a meeting with Mr Trump on 4 January about the upcoming rally.The committee has also subpoenaed groups that helped organise rallies leading up to and on 6...
PROTESTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Facebook executive says it’s ‘ludicrous’ to blame Jan. 6 on social media

A senior Facebook executive said on “Reliable Sources” Sunday that the company will never be able to control all the content on its site, and may be open to regulation as lawmakers continue to crack down on the tech giant. Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, was pushing back after last week’s damning Wall Street Journal investigation based […]
INTERNET
KTLA

Former Facebook employee claims social network contributed to Capitol riot

A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal […]
NFL
techstartups.com

Facebook whistleblower unmasked: Frances Haugen blames Facebook for spreading misinformation; reveals Facebook’s decision directly contributed to the US Capitol riots on January 6

A former Facebook employee has unmasked herself as the source behind damaging leaks about the social media giant. Frances Haugen, 37, came forward on America’s top-rated news show 60 Minutes Sunday night. The former Facebook data scientist also alleged that Facebook allowed the spread of misinformation and contributed to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
INTERNET

