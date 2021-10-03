CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IA

Live events on the horizon in Sibley

Sibley News Watch
Sibley News Watch
 6 days ago

(SIBLEY, IA) Live events are coming to Sibley.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sibley area:

Halloween Candy Dash

Sibley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 416 9th Ave N, Sibley, IA

Join us for 3rd Annual Halloween Candy Dash for kids ages 3-10! The Candy Dash will consist of a .75 mile dash with goodies along the route thanks to many sponsors. Candy dashers are encouraged to...

Sanborn Fall Festival

Sanborn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 106 Eastern St, Sanborn, IA

Looking for some unique gifts, collectibles, homemade/DIY and any other must haves....Come and Join Us For Our Annual Fall Festival! We will have a variety of vendors here for all of your shopping...

Auction : Van Dyke IA Farmland. Spencer, Iowa IA

Sanborn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 215 Main St, Sanborn, IA

105.6 SURVEYED ACRES IN CLAY CO, IA @ LIVE & ONLINE AUCTIONWednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 10:30 AM105.6 surveyed acres in Section 8-96-37, Riverton Twp, Clay CoJim & Joy Van Dyke EstateLocation: In...

Pink Pumpkin 5K Run, Walk, Bike

Sibley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 600 9th Ave N, Sibley, IA

Show your support for loved ones currently battling or who have battled breast cancer by participating in the annual fan-favorite Pink Pumpkin 5K Run, Walk, Bike! Hosted by Avera Medical Group...

NCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ SU (CO-OP)

Round Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Southwestern United co-op [Round Lake/Brewster/Southwest Star Concept] (Round Lake, MN) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Nova Classical Academy (St. Paul, MN) on...

