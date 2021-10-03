Live events on the horizon in Sibley

(SIBLEY, IA) Live events are coming to Sibley.

These events are coming up in the Sibley area:

Halloween Candy Dash Sibley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 416 9th Ave N, Sibley, IA

Join us for 3rd Annual Halloween Candy Dash for kids ages 3-10! The Candy Dash will consist of a .75 mile dash with goodies along the route thanks to many sponsors. Candy dashers are encouraged to...

Sanborn Fall Festival Sanborn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 106 Eastern St, Sanborn, IA

Looking for some unique gifts, collectibles, homemade/DIY and any other must haves....Come and Join Us For Our Annual Fall Festival! We will have a variety of vendors here for all of your shopping...

Auction : Van Dyke IA Farmland. Spencer, Iowa IA Sanborn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 215 Main St, Sanborn, IA

105.6 SURVEYED ACRES IN CLAY CO, IA @ LIVE & ONLINE AUCTIONWednesday, October 6, 2021 @ 10:30 AM105.6 surveyed acres in Section 8-96-37, Riverton Twp, Clay CoJim & Joy Van Dyke EstateLocation: In...

Pink Pumpkin 5K Run, Walk, Bike Sibley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 600 9th Ave N, Sibley, IA

Show your support for loved ones currently battling or who have battled breast cancer by participating in the annual fan-favorite Pink Pumpkin 5K Run, Walk, Bike! Hosted by Avera Medical Group...

NCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ SU (CO-OP) Round Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Southwestern United co-op [Round Lake/Brewster/Southwest Star Concept] (Round Lake, MN) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Nova Classical Academy (St. Paul, MN) on...