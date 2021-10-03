Phillipsburg calendar: Events coming up

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Live events are lining up on the Phillipsburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Phillipsburg:

Market Norton, KS

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 W Holme St, Norton, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 3 - October, 2021Thursdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Veterans Memorial Park, 500 West Holme Street

Plainville High All-School Reunion Plainville, KS

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 SE Cardinal Ave., Plainville, KS 67663

All former students, teachers, and administrators: Plan now to attend the first ever PLAINVILLE HIGH ALL-SCHOOL REUNION!

glade, ks Glade, KS

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in glade_ks? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Free Will Donation Pancake Brunch Stockton, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The Monroe-Taylor-Barnes Post is hosting Free Will Donation Sunday brunch at the VFW Hall. Bring your family and friends and join us we enjoy a menu of pancakes, eggs, sausage links, coffee...

PDGC 2-Couple Scramble Norton, KS

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 16731 Pdra Rd, Norton, KS

Prairie Dog Golf Club will host a 2-Couple Scramble on Sunday, October 10. Mulligans and meal after round included. $140 per team. This is the last event of the year.