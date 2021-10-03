Live events on the horizon in Hoopa
(HOOPA, CA) Live events are coming to Hoopa.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hoopa area:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Register Online at this link by Aug 31, 2021 Pending Acceptable Weather Conditions A multi-organization local area burn team including the Karuk Tribe, Mid Klamath Watershed Council, local Fire...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM
The Mad River Enduro is back this year! We have been trying to narrow down a date with our core group of volunteers and partners, so this year's race will take place on October 9 and 10 this year...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 2870 Glendale Dr, Blue Lake, CA
Come and enjoy jousting knights, dancing dragons, medieval morsels and spirits, a harvest market, games and fyne entertainment. We celebrate the art of agricultural traditions with vintners and...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 2165 Central Ave, McKinleyville, CA
Season: Summer Market Hours: July 1 - October, 2021Thursdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: Parking lotof Eureka Natural Foodsat Central Avenue and Picket Road
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 38883 CA-299, Willow Creek, CA
Monthly meetings for the Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Protection District. 3rd Wednesday of each month at 6:30pm, Meetings are held at the Willow Creek firehouse located at 51 Willow Rd Willow...
