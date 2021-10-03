CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Beulah events coming soon

 6 days ago

(BEULAH, ND) Live events are lining up on the Beulah calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beulah:

4th Annual ND Wild Pheasant Hunt

Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:59 AM

Krause’s Markets, the City of Garrison, North Dakota and 4-Bulls Meat & Seafood of Ocean Springs Mississippi are proud to host the 4th Annual Wild Pheasant Hunt in memory of Glen Schreiner...

Ken & Kathy Kruegar Farm Retirement Auction

Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ken & Kathy Kruegar Farm Retirement Auction by Steffes Group Inc. is coming to Garrison ND. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

KC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Washburn

Washburn, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

The Washburn (ND) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Kidder County co-op [Steele-Dawson/Tappen] (Steele, ND) on Tuesday, October 19.

Garrison area Fishing Day

Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1252A 41st Ave NW, Garrison, ND

fising day at de Trobriand Bay Marina. Open to boys and girls ages 5-20. Free to attend (minus park entrance fees) for all. Those who join a Cub Scout Pack, Scouts BSA Troop or Venture Crew...

Roger Vetter Estate

Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

G & G Auctioneers is having Roger Vetter Estate in Hebron ND on Oct 16, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

