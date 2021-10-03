Ringgold events calendar

(RINGGOLD, LA) Live events are coming to Ringgold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

Bayou Pots (Dutch Oven Cooking) Doyline, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 State Park Rd, Doyline, LA

Lake Bistineau State Park hosts dutch oven cooking classes on the second Saturday of every month! Dutch oven cookers from near and far meet at the Rally Pavilion for cooking demonstrations and...

Lincoln Prep Varsity Football @ Ringgold Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Ringgold (LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Lincoln Prep (Grambling, LA) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

4th Annual Haughton National Night Out Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 451 N Hazel St, Haughton, LA

Join us for this annual community-building event that promotes police and firefighter - community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Fall Painting Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 275 Springhill Church Rd, Ringgold, LA

Phyllis Rodgers and Sharon Hunt are hosting a fall theme painting at Springhill Baptist Church. You will need to R.S.V.P, bring $10 for supplies and your favorite finger food to share! Happy...