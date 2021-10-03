CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, LA

Ringgold events calendar

Ringgold News Beat
Ringgold News Beat
 6 days ago

(RINGGOLD, LA) Live events are coming to Ringgold.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ringgold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdpoR_0cFqCFJF00

Bayou Pots (Dutch Oven Cooking)

Doyline, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 103 State Park Rd, Doyline, LA

Lake Bistineau State Park hosts dutch oven cooking classes on the second Saturday of every month! Dutch oven cookers from near and far meet at the Rally Pavilion for cooking demonstrations and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kx63A_0cFqCFJF00

Lincoln Prep Varsity Football @ Ringgold

Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Ringgold (LA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Lincoln Prep (Grambling, LA) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r8b1Y_0cFqCFJF00

4th Annual Haughton National Night Out

Haughton, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 451 N Hazel St, Haughton, LA

Join us for this annual community-building event that promotes police and firefighter - community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NX7mx_0cFqCFJF00

Fall Painting

Ringgold, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 275 Springhill Church Rd, Ringgold, LA

Phyllis Rodgers and Sharon Hunt are hosting a fall theme painting at Springhill Baptist Church. You will need to R.S.V.P, bring $10 for supplies and your favorite finger food to share! Happy...

ABOUT

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

