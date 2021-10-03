Campo calendar: Events coming up

(CAMPO, CA) Live events are coming to Campo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Campo:

Spooky Camp Over at Lions Tigers & Bears Sanctuary, Alpine Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Camp out in the countryside with sanctuary animals at the Spooky Camp Over at Lions Tigers & Bears. This overnight event includes campfire songs, pumpkin carving, a costume contest, animal trivia...

Watershed Warriors: Pine Valley Community Cleanup Pine Valley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Join I Love A Clean San Diego and the County of San Diego for a litter cleanup in Pine Valley! We will divert litter from traveling through the Tijuana watershed. You can participate in this...

Latino Night October 2021 Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Don’t miss our FREE Latino Night for the month of October. Exclusively for all of our valued players and for the first time at Viejas Casino & Resort, Los Terricolas—La Nueva Experiencia and Los...

Native American Health & Wellness Conference Alpine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Road, Alpine, CA 91901

Please not space is limited to 150 in-person participants. Masks and social distancing are required.

Black Girl Magic with A’keria C. Davenport and the Vixen Alpine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5000 Willows Rd, Alpine, CA

Join us for our Pride at Viejas series hosted by Amber St. James and presented by Viejas Casino & Resort featuring RuPaul's Drag Race Alumni A'keria C. Davenport and the Vixen. Pride is a...