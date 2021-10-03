CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Manuel, AZ

San Manuel calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) Live events are coming to San Manuel.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Manuel:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K023W_0cFqCDXn00

Dian Baker and Eckart Sellheim, 1775 Replica Fortepiano

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 700 e Kingston St, Oracle, AZ

Professor Eckart Sellheim and Dr. Dian Baker perform duo music on a 1935 Hanns Neupert Fortepiano (replica of a 1775 Viennese instrument). About this Event Early music specialists, Professor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkIz9_0cFqCDXn00

Oracle Farmers Market at Sue and Jerry's Trading Post

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1015 W American Ave, Oracle, AZ

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 5 - October, 2021Wednesdays, 5PM - 8PM Location:1015 West American Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bljOm_0cFqCDXn00

National Night Out

San Manuel, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: N 1st Ave, San Manuel, AZ

Come join us for National Night Out on Tuesday October 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 103 S Nichols Ave, in San Manuel! We will be having dinner available for everyone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3Ou2_0cFqCDXn00

SBR ARTwalk

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 59680 E Robson Cir, Oracle, AZ

SBR ARTwalk Hosted By Paper Quilling by Erin. Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Oracle., SaddleBrooke Ranch ARTwalk (Tucson area)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0ffe_0cFqCDXn00

The Rains Came and The Desert Bloomed

Oracle, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1170 N Rancho Robles Rd, Oracle, AZ

A Celebration of the Rains Quilt Retreat at El Rancho Robles Guest Ranch in Oracle AZ October 25-28, 2021 Starting Noon on the 25th through 4:00pm on the 28th 3 projects to choose from or do your...

#Sun Oct 10#Oracle#Viennese#W American#Az Season#N 1st Ave#Az Come#The First Baptist Church#Az Sbr Artwalk
San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel, AZ
ABOUT

With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

