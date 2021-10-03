San Manuel calendar: Coming events

(SAN MANUEL, AZ) Live events are coming to San Manuel.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Manuel:

Dian Baker and Eckart Sellheim, 1775 Replica Fortepiano Oracle, AZ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 700 e Kingston St, Oracle, AZ

Professor Eckart Sellheim and Dr. Dian Baker perform duo music on a 1935 Hanns Neupert Fortepiano (replica of a 1775 Viennese instrument). About this Event Early music specialists, Professor...

Oracle Farmers Market at Sue and Jerry's Trading Post Oracle, AZ

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1015 W American Ave, Oracle, AZ

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 5 - October, 2021Wednesdays, 5PM - 8PM Location:1015 West American Avenue

National Night Out San Manuel, AZ

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: N 1st Ave, San Manuel, AZ

Come join us for National Night Out on Tuesday October 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 103 S Nichols Ave, in San Manuel! We will be having dinner available for everyone...

SBR ARTwalk Oracle, AZ

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 59680 E Robson Cir, Oracle, AZ

SBR ARTwalk Hosted By Paper Quilling by Erin. Event starts at Sat Oct 23 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Oracle., SaddleBrooke Ranch ARTwalk (Tucson area)

The Rains Came and The Desert Bloomed Oracle, AZ

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1170 N Rancho Robles Rd, Oracle, AZ

A Celebration of the Rains Quilt Retreat at El Rancho Robles Guest Ranch in Oracle AZ October 25-28, 2021 Starting Noon on the 25th through 4:00pm on the 28th 3 projects to choose from or do your...