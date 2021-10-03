Events on the Eureka calendar

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

Medicare & You Seminar El Dorado, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 430 North Main Street, El Dorado, KS 67042

Nearing age 65, new to Medicare or looking to learn about Medicare?

Horror Movie Grab Bag Day Eureka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 606 N Main St, Eureka, KS

Unfortunately due to the increase in Covid cases in our area, this event has been moved back to being a grab bag event instead of a movie day. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward...

28th Annual David A. McQueen Memorial Perspectives in Total Joint Arthroplasty: Updates in Hip & Knee Replacement Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

28th Annual David A. McQueen Memorial Perspectives in Total Joint Arthroplasty: Updates in Hip & Knee Replacement is organized by International Congress for Joint Reconstruction (ICJR) and will be...

Tai Chi for Arthritis El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Tai Chi for Arthritis instructed by Al Fleming. He teaches movements and benefits of Tai Chi with emphasis on movements to ease symptoms.

Thankful Thursday El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 E 1st Ave, El Dorado, KS

Come join us for Thankful Thursday in Downtown El Dorado! Stroll down Main Street to find lots of deals and treats from our wonderful retailers! - 10/07/2021