Eureka, KS

Events on the Eureka calendar

Eureka Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EUREKA, KS) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eureka area:

Medicare & You Seminar

El Dorado, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 430 North Main Street, El Dorado, KS 67042

Nearing age 65, new to Medicare or looking to learn about Medicare?

Horror Movie Grab Bag Day

Eureka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 606 N Main St, Eureka, KS

Unfortunately due to the increase in Covid cases in our area, this event has been moved back to being a grab bag event instead of a movie day. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward...

28th Annual David A. McQueen Memorial Perspectives in Total Joint Arthroplasty: Updates in Hip & Knee Replacement

Fall River, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2639 Quail, Fall River, KS

28th Annual David A. McQueen Memorial Perspectives in Total Joint Arthroplasty: Updates in Hip & Knee Replacement is organized by International Congress for Joint Reconstruction (ICJR) and will be...

Tai Chi for Arthritis

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Tai Chi for Arthritis instructed by Al Fleming. He teaches movements and benefits of Tai Chi with emphasis on movements to ease symptoms.

Thankful Thursday

El Dorado, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 220 E 1st Ave, El Dorado, KS

Come join us for Thankful Thursday in Downtown El Dorado! Stroll down Main Street to find lots of deals and treats from our wonderful retailers! - 10/07/2021

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

