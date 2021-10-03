CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Coming soon: Moscow events

(MOSCOW, TN) Live events are lining up on the Moscow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moscow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDdZd_0cFqCBmL00

R&B Hip Hop Fest

Lamar, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3080 Mississippi 7, Lamar, MS 38642

R&B Hip Hop Fest/Benton County MS Saturday 10/09/2021 Doors Open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRKPN_0cFqCBmL00

Releasing The Pearls of Wisdom

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 449 US-72 #137, Collierville, TN

Releasing The Pearls of Wisdom 2021 is Open For Registration! Join Pastor Carolyn and guests for DPIC Women's Conference October 2021 Register Now at www.releasingthepearlsofwisdom.com Also check...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200Wwr_0cFqCBmL00

Benton Academy Varsity Football @ RCA

Rossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 280 High St, Rossville, TN

The Rossville Christian Academy (Rossville, TN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Benton Academy (Benton, MS) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U08gA_0cFqCBmL00

Collierville Farmers Market

Collierville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 454 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN

Please use "Flag This Event" to alert us about content that is inappropriate or needs immediate attention. Nothing you submit will be shared with other site visitors. Details Title: Collierville...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8UA3_0cFqCBmL00

Dracula

Somerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 116 E Market St, Somerville, TN

Count Dracula, a 15th-century prince, is condemned to live off the blood of the living for eternity. Young lawyer...

