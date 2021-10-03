Lutcher calendar: Events coming up

(LUTCHER, LA) Lutcher is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lutcher:

APL Book Club Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

APL Book Club in Donaldsonville meets on the first Thursday of every month. If you are interested in joining, call (225) 473-8052 to see if space is available. Registration required.

Raceland – Breast and Colorectal Cancer Screenings Gramercy, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1803 LA-3125, Gramercy, LA

Breast Cancer Screenings Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who...

Ace billiards and sports bar Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Explore all upcoming billiards events in Maurepas, find information & tickets for upcoming billiards events happening in Maurepas.

Lil Nelson Band Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 12555 Home Port Dr, Maurepas, LA

What an Amazing Band!!! They Really Make you FeeL the Music !! Alittle Rock, Alittle Country, A lot oF Bluesy !!!! You may also like the following events from Ace Billiards & Sports Bar

Sugar Shaker at The Holy Rosary Fair (Hahnville, LA) Hahnville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Sugar Shaker takes over the Holy Rosary Fair at 7pm on Friday, October 29 at 7pm You may also like the following events from Sugar Shaker - New Orleans