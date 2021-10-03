CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Lutcher calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(LUTCHER, LA) Lutcher is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lutcher:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2svC_0cFqCAtc00

APL Book Club

Donaldsonville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

APL Book Club in Donaldsonville meets on the first Thursday of every month. If you are interested in joining, call (225) 473-8052 to see if space is available. Registration required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRGB6_0cFqCAtc00

Raceland – Breast and Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Gramercy, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1803 LA-3125, Gramercy, LA

Breast Cancer Screenings Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Iees_0cFqCAtc00

Ace billiards and sports bar

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Explore all upcoming billiards events in Maurepas, find information & tickets for upcoming billiards events happening in Maurepas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5SJb_0cFqCAtc00

Lil Nelson Band

Maurepas, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 12555 Home Port Dr, Maurepas, LA

What an Amazing Band!!! They Really Make you FeeL the Music !! Alittle Rock, Alittle Country, A lot oF Bluesy !!!! You may also like the following events from Ace Billiards & Sports Bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfI17_0cFqCAtc00

Sugar Shaker at The Holy Rosary Fair (Hahnville, LA)

Hahnville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Sugar Shaker takes over the Holy Rosary Fair at 7pm on Friday, October 29 at 7pm You may also like the following events from Sugar Shaker - New Orleans

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

