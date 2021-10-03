CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottineau, ND

Bottineau calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Live events are coming to Bottineau.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bottineau:



Rugby, ND Timed Online Equipment Consignment Auction

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...



Memorial Service

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 119 3rd St SW, Rugby, ND

Eleanor Todd, age 85 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1936 in Gary, IN to Arthur and Marjorie (Hubbard) Hokanson, both of whom preceded her...



ND Women’s Duck Trip

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Women’s only ALL-INCLUSIVE duck and pheasant hunt with Mouse River Outfitters! Arrive October 30th and relax! Duck hunt 3 days and pheasant hunt Monday afternoon at a game Farm with 72 bird...



Fall Gnome Making Class (FULL CLASS)

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Well... we are finally going to do it... a gnome making class with Kelly!!! I'm sooooo excited!!! Sign up and save your seat by paying for the class ahead. $40 per seat. Only 25 seats available...



Bottineau Farmers Market

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 5th St W, Bottineau, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:6th and Main Street Bottineau, ND 58318

