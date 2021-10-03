CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paonia, CO

Paonia calendar: What's coming up

Paonia Dispatch
Paonia Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PAONIA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Paonia calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paonia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Npqm_0cFqC8DP00

Teen Improv class with Paonia Players

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 215 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO

Merrily Talbott returns to the Paradise! This weekly, 10 class series begins on Tuesday, October 5 and culminates with a shadow cast performance for Polar Express on December 11. This class is for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EUIe_0cFqC8DP00

Aspens, Apples, Art and Pie - Oh My!

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 846 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9ct3_0cFqC8DP00

Fairgrounds StoryWalk®

Hotchkiss, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 403 Fair Grounds, Hotchkiss, CO

The September-October StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin. They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oscZw_0cFqC8DP00

Women's Bible Study

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Join us as we learn about women of the Bible through the lens of Proverbs 31.

West Grand Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Paonia

Paonia, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 846 Grand Ave, Paonia, CO

The Paonia (CO) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. West Grand (Kremmling, CO) on Saturday, October 2 @ 11p.

Paonia Dispatch

Paonia Dispatch

Paonia, CO
ABOUT

With Paonia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

