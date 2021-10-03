Ozona events calendar

(OZONA, TX) Ozona is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ozona:

RCHS Owls Volleyball vs. Sonora Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1111 E 12th St, Big Lake, TX

Lady Owls JV Blue @ 10:00 Lady Owls JV Gold @ 11:00 Lady Owls Varsity @ 12:00

FRIDAY – Sutton County Civic Center Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: N Crockett Ave, Sonora, TX

FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect on...

Bobby Pulido Concert in Ozona, TX Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ave Aa, Ozona, TX

JBD Promotions Presents Bobby Pulido in Concert, with Special Guest to be announced, at the Crockett County Convention Center. Sponsored by D's Liquor Store, Pre-Sale tickets are $25.00.

Kingdom Kids at New Beginnings Ozona Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 354 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Kids Kingdom is a Wednesday night children's program, like a year-round Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Ozona.