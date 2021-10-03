CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ozona, TX

Ozona events calendar

Ozona News Alert
Ozona News Alert
 6 days ago

(OZONA, TX) Ozona is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ozona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11a1a6_0cFqC7Kg00

RCHS Owls Volleyball vs. Sonora

Big Lake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1111 E 12th St, Big Lake, TX

Lady Owls JV Blue @ 10:00 Lady Owls JV Gold @ 11:00 Lady Owls Varsity @ 12:00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QuhCk_0cFqC7Kg00

FRIDAY – Sutton County Civic Center

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: N Crockett Ave, Sonora, TX

FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqF0G_0cFqC7Kg00

Bobby Pulido Concert in Ozona, TX

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ave Aa, Ozona, TX

JBD Promotions Presents Bobby Pulido in Concert, with Special Guest to be announced, at the Crockett County Convention Center. Sponsored by D's Liquor Store, Pre-Sale tickets are $25.00.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wbbu_0cFqC7Kg00

Kingdom Kids at New Beginnings Ozona

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 354 TX-163, Ozona, TX

Kids Kingdom is a Wednesday night children's program, like a year-round Vacation Bible School, at New Beginnings Ozona.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozona, TX
City
Sonora, TX
Local
Texas Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Pulido
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Ozona News Alert

Ozona News Alert

Ozona, TX
5
Followers
248
Post
931
Views
ABOUT

With Ozona News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy