Onawa, IA

What’s up Onawa: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(ONAWA, IA) Live events are lining up on the Onawa calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onawa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q293K_0cFqC6Rx00

Holiday Drop and Shop

Sioux City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA 51102

The 2021 Holiday Drop & Shop is an afternoon of fun for kids. Children stay and play while parents have a few hours to finish shopping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnQnB_0cFqC6Rx00

Live Healthy Iowa Walk - National 4-H Week

Onawa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 21914 Park Loop, Onawa, IA

Join your community, friends and family in choosing a healthy life! Take a 1.2 mile walk in nature at Blue Lake near Onawa. Youth will also gain literacy skills by participating in a Story Walk...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Je2bi_0cFqC6Rx00

Fall Colors Hike

Smithland, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3402 330th St, Smithland, IA

Take a hike with a naturalist and enjoy the fall colors at Southwood Conservation Area, located 1 mile south of Smithland. Meet at the parking lot by the pond. Please call 712-258-0838 to register...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EWmpF_0cFqC6Rx00

Join Westwood Girl Scouts

Sloan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 Evans St, Sloan, IA

Be Bold. Be You. Belong. Girl Scouts creates a judgment-free place where girls can truly be themselves while learning empowering life skills. Come explore new experiences and opportunities. Girl...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmBNo_0cFqC6Rx00

Play day

Whiting, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

We are having a play day October 16th! We will start at 1:00pm Registration 11:30am-1:00pm $10 for members $20 for non members We will have t shirts and hoodies for sale !

