Wells, MN

Live events Wells — what’s coming up

Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 6 days ago

(WELLS, MN) Live events are lining up on the Wells calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

Book Pals (Grades 3/4)

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Kids in grades 3 and 4 are invited to join the Albert Lea Public Library for Book Pals, a book club just for kids. This fall, kids will read Matilda by Roald Dahl and participate in activities...

Albert Lea Farmers Market

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Albert Lea, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Wednesday, 3:30PM - 5:30PMSaturday, 9AM - 12PM Location: Fountain and Broadway Avenue

Elvis is back at the historic Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in Albert Lea, MN!

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 147 N Broadway Ave, Albert Lea, MN

Minnesota Elvis tribute artist Art Kistler & the EP Boulevard band return to the Marion Ross Theater in Albert Lea LIVE for ONE SHOW ONLY! Tickets $20 general admission. Box Office: 507-377-4371...

SAIL – Kiester

Kiester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 202 S 1st St, Kiester, MN

SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life) is an evidence-based exercise program developed by the Washington State Department of Health. The hour long classes held twice per week include low...

Membership Class

Albert Lea, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3402 Hoeger Ln, Albert Lea, MN

The Crossroads Membership Class is a two part class. If you feel that membership might be your next step, you are invited to attend. This class will teach about Crossroads and what it believes...

