Granby events calendar

(GRANBY, CO) Granby is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granby:

Granby, Colorado- Equine Osteopathy — Payne-less Solutions LLC Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Equine Osteopathy Session (Starting at $110) Osteopathy is used to restore mobility and function to the WHOLE body addressing the parietal system (musculoskeletal), visceral system (organs) and...

Grand County Budget Hearings Hot Sulphur Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

The Grand County Board of County Commissioners hosts its Budget Hearings 8:30 am-5 pm October 4-8 as necessary, with the morning of Oct. 5 reserved for regular Board business.

Private Tours of Rocky Mountain National Park at Devil's Thumb Ranch Tabernash, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO

Special events are reserved for lodging guests only. Experience a personal, transformative adventure into Rocky Mountain National Park where few others go. Dave Lively, a Certified Interpretive...

Granby's Trick or Treat on Main Granby, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 516 E Agate Ave, Granby, CO

The cutest event in town! Destination Granby invites all little ghouls and goblins to trick or treat throughout downtown! Visit https:// wbr span www.destinationg wbr span ranby.com/ wbr span...

Hot Sulphur Springs Library Storytime Hot Sulphur Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 150 Moffat Ave, Hot Sulphur Springs, CO

Storytime is a fun, interactive early literacy program designed for children under the age of 5 years (though all ages are welcome). Come to read books, do crafts, socialize, and familiarize your...