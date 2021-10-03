CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

Events on the Tornillo calendar

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 6 days ago

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Tornillo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tornillo:



Tobymac at Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Tobymac at Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX Hosted By Events In USA. Event starts at Mon Oct 11 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at San Elizario., TobymacDon Haskins Center, El Paso, TXOctober 11...



YWSTEAMRPA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Fabens

Fabens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 601 NE G Ave, Fabens, TX

The Fabens (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Young Women's STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy (El Paso, TX) on Friday, October 22 @ 6:30p.



Girls Night Out The Show at Tequilas Discoteque (El Paso, TX)

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 09:30 PM

Address: 810 Pendale Road, El Paso, TX 79907

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to El Paso! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm



COVID-19 Vaccination - Moderna

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 10700 Gateway Blvd. E, A Building Courtyard, El Paso, TX 79928

Please choose ONLY 1 time slot to ensure there are enough slots available. The vaccine is provided FREE of charge.



Three Missions Small Business Blast

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 10179 Socorro Road, Socorro, TX 79927

Three Missions Small Business Blast brought to you by: Three Missions Brewery, Thrive-915!, and Just The Tip, LLC! 11/26 3-10p!!

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

