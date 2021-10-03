Events on the Tornillo calendar

(TORNILLO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Tornillo calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tornillo:

Tobymac at Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX San Elizario, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Tobymac at Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX Hosted By Events In USA. Event starts at Mon Oct 11 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at San Elizario., TobymacDon Haskins Center, El Paso, TXOctober 11...

YWSTEAMRPA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Fabens Fabens, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 601 NE G Ave, Fabens, TX

The Fabens (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Young Women's STEAM Research & Preparatory Academy (El Paso, TX) on Friday, October 22 @ 6:30p.

Girls Night Out The Show at Tequilas Discoteque (El Paso, TX) El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 09:30 PM

Address: 810 Pendale Road, El Paso, TX 79907

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to El Paso! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

COVID-19 Vaccination - Moderna El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 10700 Gateway Blvd. E, A Building Courtyard, El Paso, TX 79928

Please choose ONLY 1 time slot to ensure there are enough slots available. The vaccine is provided FREE of charge.

Three Missions Small Business Blast El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 10179 Socorro Road, Socorro, TX 79927

Three Missions Small Business Blast brought to you by: Three Missions Brewery, Thrive-915!, and Just The Tip, LLC! 11/26 3-10p!!