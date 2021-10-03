CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valentine, NE

Valentine events calendar

Valentine Post
Valentine Post
 6 days ago

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Valentine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CKux_0cFqC2v300

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Schedule:9 am - 7 pm: Western Art, Trade Quilt Show9 am - 4 pm: Free Poetry Music Sessions7:30 pm: Featured Performances ($15) - High School Auditorium

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Inu5K_0cFqC2v300

Electrical Code- NEC 2021 Article 210,50-210,70

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A total of 8 CEU Hours will be available upon completion of course. This course is approved for NE Continuing Education. Classes have been accepted by SD, ND, WY. Check with your other license...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47vyZ4_0cFqC2v300

Board Meeting

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbmw8_0cFqC2v300

Valentine Farmers' Market

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valentine, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Valentine, NE
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Ne Schedule#Western Art#Ne Continuing Education#Sd
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Valentine Post

Valentine Post

Valentine, NE
10
Followers
257
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy