Valentine events calendar

(VALENTINE, NE) Valentine is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Valentine:

Old West Days and Nebraska Cowboy Poetry Gathering Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 431 N Green St, Valentine, NE

Schedule:9 am - 7 pm: Western Art, Trade Quilt Show9 am - 4 pm: Free Poetry Music Sessions7:30 pm: Featured Performances ($15) - High School Auditorium

Electrical Code- NEC 2021 Article 210,50-210,70 Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A total of 8 CEU Hours will be available upon completion of course. This course is approved for NE Continuing Education. Classes have been accepted by SD, ND, WY. Check with your other license...

Board Meeting Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 324 N Main St, Valentine, NE

The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Valentine Public Library will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 as planned at 4:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting room for the purpose of...

Valentine Farmers' Market Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 710 US-20, Valentine, NE

This event listing provided for the Valentine community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...