Conrad calendar: Coming events

(CONRAD, MT) Conrad has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Conrad:

lowry, mt Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in lowry_mt? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Shadows of the Past Art Auction and Gala Choteau, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 1st St NE, Choteau, MT

SOLD OUT Join us for the 32nd Annual Shadows of the Past Art Auction in beautiful Choteau, Montana. This year's show will feature 36 pieces in our Live Auction and 33 pieces in our Silent Auction...

2nd Annual Betta Pong and Raffle Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 601 W Main St, Cut Bank, MT

Join us for the second annual Betta Pong and Raffle to raise money for the local animal shelters. A $2 donation gets you a chance to win a betta. Raffle tickets will be $2 each. All money goes to...