Canisteo, NY

Canisteo events calendar

Canisteo Journal
 6 days ago

(CANISTEO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Canisteo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canisteo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgEoz_0cFqC09b00

Off the Wagon returns to the Hornell Moose!

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 66 Seneca St, Hornell, NY

It has been awhile since we could get back to the Hornell Moose and are we excited to get back to our original main spot. Come on out all you folks for fun at the big bar of the Hornell Moose...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxQGX_0cFqC09b00

Alfred Farmers Market

Alfred, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours June 13 October, 2021 Sundays, 11 am 3 pm Location:Alfred bandstand/village green, at the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNCYw_0cFqC09b00

Canvas Pumpkin Painting Class

Arkport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 16 Main St, Arkport, NY

REGISTER at our Store Front 🎃Canvas Pumpkin Painting Class with Wendy - Hot Mess Paint Party🎃 Canvas is a 11x14 ⭐Sunday October 17 ⭐1:00 am-3:00 pm ⭐14 seats available ⭐$35.00 each must be paid...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JeHIP_0cFqC09b00

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at SAVOR

Arkport, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 8437 Oak Hill Rd, Arkport, NY

Savor Vineyards and Wines is located close to 4 hotels with 176 bedrooms and each with new StaySafe™ policies in response to COVID-19. View hotels and their policies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwG5B_0cFqC09b00

Week 6 Games @ Hornell (Flag, Jr and Senior)

Hornell, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

We will travel to Hornell, Sunday 10/3. -Flag will play at 10:30am -Juniors will play at 12pm -Seniors will play at 2pm *Each teams coaches will let all their players know what times to arrive...

