Coming soon: Davenport events
(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA
This will be our first 5 man Mechanical Woodsball tournament. It will be Mechanical guns only, no electronic markers. Mechanical, pump or mag fed guns are acceptable. Motorized hoppers ok to use...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 150 W Spokane Ave, Reardan, WA
Join with us for some fellowship, food, & fun, each Wed 5:30-7pm. All kids 6th -12th grade are welcome as we share simple dinner, explore some basics of Christian faith, and play some awesome...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
The Davenport (WA) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northwest Christian School (Colbert, WA) on Monday, September 20 @ 5p.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 39320 Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA
Zombie rules - INFORMATION FOR FRIDAY (rules are from 2019 and are subject to change) - If you wish to play in the zombie game, we do have some VERY important rules. These rules ONLY apply for...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 44150 District Office Ln, Davenport, WA
The Fort Spokane Half Marathon/10k/5k is on Thursday September 30, 2021 to Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and Virtual Participant.
Comments / 0