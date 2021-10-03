CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, WA

Coming soon: Davenport events

Davenport News Flash
Davenport News Flash
 6 days ago

(DAVENPORT, WA) Davenport is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kdOm_0cFqBycn00

5 Man Mechanical Woodsball Tournament

Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

This will be our first 5 man Mechanical Woodsball tournament. It will be Mechanical guns only, no electronic markers. Mechanical, pump or mag fed guns are acceptable. Motorized hoppers ok to use...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BNE2t_0cFqBycn00

Community Youth Group

Reardan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 150 W Spokane Ave, Reardan, WA

Join with us for some fellowship, food, & fun, each Wed 5:30-7pm. All kids 6th -12th grade are welcome as we share simple dinner, explore some basics of Christian faith, and play some awesome...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3OQ3_0cFqBycn00

NCS JV Football @ Davenport

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The Davenport (WA) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Northwest Christian School (Colbert, WA) on Monday, September 20 @ 5p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDVkH_0cFqBycn00

Z-Day Night Game & The Day After

Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 39320 Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

Zombie rules - INFORMATION FOR FRIDAY (rules are from 2019 and are subject to change) - If you wish to play in the zombie game, we do have some VERY important rules. These rules ONLY apply for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04j7U6_0cFqBycn00

Fort Spokane Half Marathon/10k/5k

Davenport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 44150 District Office Ln, Davenport, WA

The Fort Spokane Half Marathon/10k/5k is on Thursday September 30, 2021 to Sunday October 3, 2021. It includes the following events: Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and Virtual Participant.

Davenport, WA
Davenport News Flash

Davenport News Flash

Davenport, WA
ABOUT

With Davenport News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

