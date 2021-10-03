Seymour events coming soon
(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Seymour area:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 500 Stadium Dr, Seymour, TX
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 2A - District 9, hosted by Seymour in Seymour TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 751 S College Ave, Holliday, TX
MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 District 7-3A JH Meet, hosted by Holliday in Holliday TX.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 113 E Main St, Archer City, TX
Do you like 50s, 60s & 70s Rock, Folk Rock & Rockabilly? Don't miss this event! There will be a Costume Contest & prizes. Tickets are sold as Reserved Tables of 8-$225; Reserved Tables of 6-$170...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association presents the Lone Star Classic and Texas State Championship in Vernon, TX.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 301 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX 76384
VERNON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESENTS RED RIVER BBQ BATTLE, Texas State Championship
