Seymour, TX

Seymour events coming soon

Seymour Updates
 6 days ago

(SEYMOUR, TX) Seymour is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seymour area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk60t_0cFqBxk400

UIL 2A - District 9

Seymour, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 500 Stadium Dr, Seymour, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 2A - District 9, hosted by Seymour in Seymour TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EQ4Y_0cFqBxk400

District 7-3A JH Meet

Holliday, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 751 S College Ave, Holliday, TX

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 District 7-3A JH Meet, hosted by Holliday in Holliday TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at9jY_0cFqBxk400

A Spooktacular Event-The Mind's Eye

Archer City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 E Main St, Archer City, TX

Do you like 50s, 60s & 70s Rock, Folk Rock & Rockabilly? Don't miss this event! There will be a Costume Contest & prizes. Tickets are sold as Reserved Tables of 8-$225; Reserved Tables of 6-$170...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcUKv_0cFqBxk400

Lone Star Classic & TX State Championship Mounted Shooting

Vernon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association presents the Lone Star Classic and Texas State Championship in Vernon, TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhk6t_0cFqBxk400

RED RIVER BBQ BATTLE 2021- Texas State Championship

Vernon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 301 Wilbarger St, Vernon, TX 76384

VERNON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESENTS RED RIVER BBQ BATTLE, Texas State Championship

