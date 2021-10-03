CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby, ND

Live events Rugby — what’s coming up

Rugby Journal
Rugby Journal
 6 days ago

(RUGBY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Rugby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rugby:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIo7K_0cFqBwrL00

Rugby, ND Timed Online Equipment Consignment Auction

Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSYFi_0cFqBwrL00

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ NSSHS (CO-OP)

Cando, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 418 2nd Ave, Cando, ND

The North Star/Starkweather (Cando, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Benson County [Leeds/Maddock] (Leeds, ND) on Thursday, October 7 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PB7Aj_0cFqBwrL00

Harvest Dinner

Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 10939 US-281, Dunseith, ND

Doors open at 5:30pm with dinner served at 6:30pm. With the turning leaves and harvest colors on full display, an outstanding menu of harvest favorites, great company and a worthy cause, the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOaPm_0cFqBwrL00

Rolette Farmers Market

Rolette, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 3rd Ave, Rolette, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours:July 20 - October 2021Tuesdays, 4:30PM - 6PMLocation:Highway 66 and Highland Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9Nr7_0cFqBwrL00

First Lutheran Church Meatball Supper

Granville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 3rd St, Granville, ND

First Lutheran Church in Granville will hold a meatball supper on Sun., Oct. 3 from 3:00 - 7:00pm in the church basement. Free will offering. The menu includes meatballs & gravy, mashed potatoes...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunseith, ND
City
Rugby, ND
City
Cando, ND
Rugby, ND
Sports
City
Leeds, ND
City
Granville, ND
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Free Will#Meatballs#Leeds Maddock Rsb#Sun Oct 10#Nd First Lutheran Church
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Rugby Journal

Rugby Journal

Rugby, ND
7
Followers
220
Post
690
Views
ABOUT

With Rugby Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy