Live events Rugby — what’s coming up

(RUGBY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Rugby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rugby:

Rugby, ND Timed Online Equipment Consignment Auction Rugby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Contact Orr Auctioneers Rugby, ND Representative Mike Ostrem at 701-208-0164 today to have your items included in this annual large Timed Online consignment event. All items will be onsite at our...

BC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ NSSHS (CO-OP) Cando, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 418 2nd Ave, Cando, ND

The North Star/Starkweather (Cando, ND) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Benson County [Leeds/Maddock] (Leeds, ND) on Thursday, October 7 @ 7p.

Harvest Dinner Dunseith, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 10939 US-281, Dunseith, ND

Doors open at 5:30pm with dinner served at 6:30pm. With the turning leaves and harvest colors on full display, an outstanding menu of harvest favorites, great company and a worthy cause, the...

Rolette Farmers Market Rolette, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 3rd Ave, Rolette, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours:July 20 - October 2021Tuesdays, 4:30PM - 6PMLocation:Highway 66 and Highland Street

First Lutheran Church Meatball Supper Granville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 3rd St, Granville, ND

First Lutheran Church in Granville will hold a meatball supper on Sun., Oct. 3 from 3:00 - 7:00pm in the church basement. Free will offering. The menu includes meatballs & gravy, mashed potatoes...