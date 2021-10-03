Coming soon: Beaver events

(BEAVER, UT) Live events are lining up on the Beaver calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver:

Parowan Fall Fest On Main Street & Car Show Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Fall Fest On Main Street & Car Show held 10:00 am – 4:00 pm on Parowan Main Street. Enjoy a wonderful fall day with entertainment, craft vendors, games, food, and a car show featuring all makes...

October 7th Monroe, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

We are so excited to have a paint class out at The Barn in Monroe!! Reserve your spots today!! $10 non refundable deposit to secure interest (and space is limited) $15 due the night of class =$25...

2021 5K Zombie Run & Preparedness Challenge Sevier, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3820 Clear Creek Canyon Road, Sevier, UT 84766

WARNING!! Zombies have invaded the Park! Come and enjoy a night out at the Fall Festival and at dark, prepare to run from Zombies!

Taste of Panguitch - Peruvian Food Buffet and Traditional Andean Live Music Panguitch, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 65 Center Street, Panguitch, UT 84759

Peruvian dinner buffet and Andean traditional live music hosted by Panguitch City and the Gem Theater