Unionville events coming soon

(UNIONVILLE, MO) Unionville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Unionville area:

Andy Sydow Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow is a jack-of-all-trades. As an accomplished multi-instrumentalist who's lyrics paint a picture of poetic realism, Sydow tours constantly both...

Halloween Hustle - 5k Race, Fun Run & Walk Centerville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 115 Drake Ave, Centerville, IA

Join us for the first annual Halloween Hustle! This is a 5k race, fun run and walk. Everyone welcome, costumes encouraged. About this Event Join us for the first annual Halloween Hustle! This is a...

Paint the Street Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 803 S 20th St, Unionville, MO

We will be painting the street in front of the High School with the High School band kids names. Bring your paint brush & join us!

Putnam County Farmers' Market Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Market Hours:May 1 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays, 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Location:14747 State Highway 129, Unionville town square

Jaeger & Reid Unionville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Some of the best discoveries are made by accident and that's what happened in the fusion of the musical talents of Judi Jaeger and Bob Reid. They unwittingly found that perfect harmony while...