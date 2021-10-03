CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker, CO

Meeker events coming up

Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 6 days ago

(MEEKER, CO) Meeker is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meeker area:

Nate Hancock at the Ute Theater

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 132 E 4th St, Rifle, CO

Show @ 8 pm Doors @ 7 pm Tickets On Sale Soon! Nate & co. mix in a combination of funky, bluesy, poppy, rhythmic, and rocking ingredients taking the listener on an upbeat musical experience.

A Magical Night At Hogwarts

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 835 Sulphur Creek Rd, Meeker, CO

A Magical Night At Hogwarts is on Facebook. To connect with A Magical Night At Hogwarts, join Facebook today.

Trunk or Treat at Columbine Ford

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2728 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

Columbine Ford will be hosting a trunk or treat event. Bring the kiddos out for some family-friendly fun!

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting - Meeker

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Meetings will begin at 11:00 A.M. Meetings will be held in Meeker on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the Rio Blanco County Courthouse, located at 555 Main Street, Meeker, Colorado. A...

2021 First Rehearsal

Meeker, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 550 School St, Meeker, CO

We will have a chance to run through and hear much of our music for this years concert.

