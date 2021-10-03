Oakridge events coming up

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Oakridge is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oakridge:

Elijah Bristow Restoration Walking Tour Dexter, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: Near Eugene, Dexter, OR

Join us and Oregon State Parks as we walk the River Trail and talk about the need for restoration at Elijah Bristow State Park. We will walk about a mile and a half and talk about human impacts on...

200 Lap Enduro Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2150 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

Think you can last 200 laps, better come prove it!!Schedule:Gates Open - 3:30Hot Laps/Qualifying begin - 4:30Racing starts - 6:00General AdmissionAdults -

StOakridge Women's MTB Tour Oakridge, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

StOakridge Women's MTB Tour is on Facebook. To connect with StOakridge Women's MTB Tour, join Facebook today.

GVA Work Party Range Maintenance Lowell, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: Pengra Rd, Lowell, OR

Work party at 8am sharp. We will be doing range maintenance. We have a lot to do!! We want to get the club's grounds looking great for the upcoming 3D shoot. Please get a hold of Jeff Coleman if...

Fog Holler at The Axe & Fiddle Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 657 E Main St, Cottage Grove, OR

Fog Holler's Cottage Grove debut at the famed Axe & Fiddle Pub and Music Club. Get a delicious bite to eat and take in two hours of tunes in downtown Cottage Grove! Show starts at 8:30, no cover!