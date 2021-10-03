Argos calendar: Coming events

(ARGOS, IN) Live events are coming to Argos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Argos:

Kenneth G Smith & Carla J Smith Rev Living Trust Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

150.50 acres of mostly tillable land with great drainage outlets on the farm and plenty of road frontage. The property is on 17238 Muckshaw Road in Argos, IN. For more details please visit...

Evie Ladin Clawhammer Banjo Workshop Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 115 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

Clawhammer Banjo Workshop! About this Event What is that rhythmic whomp that makes clawhammer banjo so funky? Evie Ladin marries melody, harmony & rhythm in a distinctive style that drives tunes...

BARK in the PARK Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Centennial Park Annual Walk for the Animals Sunday, October 3rd at 1pm Pavilion near the dog park $25 entry fee includes an event T-Shirt Come out and show your support for our homeless pets

Niah & Allisha Merrill Tippecanoe, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3780 IN-110, Tippecanoe, IN

Concert by Niah and Allisha Merrill Niah and Allisha Merrill are classically trained musicians with a passion to see lives changed by the power of the Gospel. Since 2016, this dynamic duo (based...

Funding Workshop (Plymouth, IN) Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Hosted by Plymouth Fire and Chief Steve Holm Speaker: Chief Jeff Bryant – Amboy, IL Fire Protection District Enrollment is open to fire service professionals who want to information on funding...