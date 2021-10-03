CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argos, IN

Argos calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(ARGOS, IN) Live events are coming to Argos.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Argos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHvV2_0cFqBqYz00

Kenneth G Smith & Carla J Smith Rev Living Trust

Argos, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

150.50 acres of mostly tillable land with great drainage outlets on the farm and plenty of road frontage. The property is on 17238 Muckshaw Road in Argos, IN. For more details please visit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlzXa_0cFqBqYz00

Evie Ladin Clawhammer Banjo Workshop

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 115 N Michigan St, Plymouth, IN

Clawhammer Banjo Workshop! About this Event What is that rhythmic whomp that makes clawhammer banjo so funky? Evie Ladin marries melody, harmony & rhythm in a distinctive style that drives tunes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QY7K_0cFqBqYz00

BARK in the PARK

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Centennial Park Annual Walk for the Animals Sunday, October 3rd at 1pm Pavilion near the dog park $25 entry fee includes an event T-Shirt Come out and show your support for our homeless pets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHJKQ_0cFqBqYz00

Niah & Allisha Merrill

Tippecanoe, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3780 IN-110, Tippecanoe, IN

Concert by Niah and Allisha Merrill Niah and Allisha Merrill are classically trained musicians with a passion to see lives changed by the power of the Gospel. Since 2016, this dynamic duo (based...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjQU4_0cFqBqYz00

Funding Workshop (Plymouth, IN)

Plymouth, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Hosted by Plymouth Fire and Chief Steve Holm Speaker: Chief Jeff Bryant – Amboy, IL Fire Protection District Enrollment is open to fire service professionals who want to information on funding...

Argos, IN
