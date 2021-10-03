CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onamia, MN

Onamia calendar: Coming events

Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 6 days ago

(ONAMIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Onamia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onamia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuM8y_0cFqBpgG00

Daughtry

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 Grand Ave, Onamia, MN

An experience you will share with other fellow fans and one you will never forget. Sit in the audience, feel the energy and witness your favorite entertainment live and up close. It will be better...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctHMA_0cFqBpgG00

All Recovery Meeting for Women

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN

All Recovery Meeting for women, 10-11 am on Saturday’s at Mille Lacs Band Outpatient Program (42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN 56359). Contact info Rachel N rlnelson38@gmail.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeHSl_0cFqBpgG00

Black Ash Basket Workshop

Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 43411 Oodena Dr, Onamia, MN

Learn about how to harvest black ash bark and weave a basket in this two-day workshop taught by White Earth Band Member Clyde Estey. This two-day workshop is from 10 am – 5 pm on both Saturday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOj68_0cFqBpgG00

Isle Area Farmers' Market

Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Isle community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etF8u_0cFqBpgG00

Saturday Night Shootout

Ogilvie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1539 MN-23, Ogilvie, MN

Saturday Night Shootout featuring WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Fours, and Hornets.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogilvie, MN
City
Onamia, MN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#White Earth Band#Wissota#Super Stocks#Midwest Modifieds#Street Stocks#Hornets
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Onamia Voice

Onamia Voice

Onamia, MN
13
Followers
311
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy