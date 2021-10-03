Onamia calendar: Coming events

(ONAMIA, MN) Live events are lining up on the Onamia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Onamia:

Daughtry Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 777 Grand Ave, Onamia, MN

An experience you will share with other fellow fans and one you will never forget.

All Recovery Meeting for Women Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN

All Recovery Meeting for women, 10-11 am on Saturday’s at Mille Lacs Band Outpatient Program (42293 Twilight Rd, Onamia, MN 56359). Contact info Rachel N rlnelson38@gmail.com

Black Ash Basket Workshop Onamia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 43411 Oodena Dr, Onamia, MN

Learn about how to harvest black ash bark and weave a basket in this two-day workshop taught by White Earth Band Member Clyde Estey. This two-day workshop is from 10 am – 5 pm on both Saturday...

Isle Area Farmers' Market Isle, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Isle community events calendar.

Saturday Night Shootout Ogilvie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 1539 MN-23, Ogilvie, MN

Saturday Night Shootout featuring WISSOTA sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod Fours, and Hornets.