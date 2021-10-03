CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrego Springs, CA

Borrego Springs events calendar

Borrego Springs News Flash
Borrego Springs News Flash
 6 days ago

(BORREGO SPRINGS, CA) Borrego Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Borrego Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPWRL_0cFqBnA200

One Team Scavenger Hunt Julian

Julian, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Haunted Puzzling Adventures™ are a horror-themed cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJUKy_0cFqBnA200

Burning Van

Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:30 PM

Address: Rockouse trail, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

3rd annual Vanlife & Nomadic folk New Years eve party with fire, entertainment, arts & crafts, and community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42894j_0cFqBnA200

Plant Based Farm to Fork - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™

Julian, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: Julian, CA 92036

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Plant Based Farm to Fork” with Chef Jordan W. for an intimate 2.5-hour culinary experience and 4-course meal.Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbpH5_0cFqBnA200

Murrietta Vineyard's Annual Grape Harvest

Warner Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

It's official! The weekend of Oct.1-3 is our annual GRAPE HARVEST at the Murrietta Ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAbRX_0cFqBnA200

Birds of Anza Borrego (Biology X404.9, 1.5 unit) Fall 2021

Borrego Springs, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 652 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004

Join Kurt Leuschner on this weekend class explores the oases in and around the Anza Borrego Desert.

