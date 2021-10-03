CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals calendar: What's coming up

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) Shoals is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shoals:

Chocolate Tasting Train

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 8594 W. State Road 56, Box 150, French Lick, IN

THIS IS A 21 AND OVER EVENT. Immerse yourself in the flavorful world of chocolate on our unique chocolate tasting train. It's a chocolate lover's dream. Our trip offers a rare, intense, and...

Fun Run, Walk & Roll

Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 16117 US-231, Loogootee, IN

Fun Run, Walk & Roll is on Facebook. To connect with Fun Run, Walk & Roll, join Facebook today.

Escape From BlackRock | Survival Loot 'n' Shoot Airsoft Event

Loogootee, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 13706 East 550 South, Loogootee, IN 47553

Escape From BlackRock is an Escape from Tarkov-themed airsoft event in which players have one goal - Survive with as much loot as possible.

Countdown to Aim Ideas Summit

French Lick, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 8670 IN-56, French Lick, IN

Aim Ideas Summit spotlights just how comprehensive our commitment is to accelerating Indiana municipalities. There is also some association business that needs to happen at the conference. Be sure...

West Boggs Weed Wrangle

Loogootee, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 16117 US-231, Loogootee, IN

Join the Daviess-Martin CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) at West Boggs County Park on October 16th for a Weed Wrangle volunteer workday to control invasive plants in the...

