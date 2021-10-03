CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Morenci events coming soon

 6 days ago

(MORENCI, MI) Live events are coming to Morenci.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morenci area:

Hope Support Group

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 725 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH

Helping Each other Live Past a suicide is a support group. If you have lost someone to suicide, you are welcome to attend the meetings. We cannot take your grief from you, but it does help to talk...

Spooktacular Fall Family Campout

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 8514 OH-108, Wauseon, OH

Calling all Campers! There’s still time to registration for the Spooktacular Weekend of Camping! October 14 – 17, 2021 * Cost is $35/night. Registration for Camping: In Person: M o nday – Thurs...

Home Sweet Haunted Home

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1050 N Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH

Home Sweet Haunted Home is on Facebook. To connect with Home Sweet Haunted Home, join Facebook today.

Smoker Tractor Pulls

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 8514 OH-108, Wauseon, OH

Saturday General Admission is $2/person, $5/person after 5 pm.* Pit Passes are $10/person.* Tractor Pullers are $15/person/hook.* The classes we are offering this year are as follows: FARM STOCK...

Sunday Classes — North Clinton Church

Wauseon, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 831 W Linfoot St, Wauseon, OH

Office Hours Mon-Fri: 8:00a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Sunday : 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

