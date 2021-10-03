Onalaska calendar: Events coming up

(ONALASKA, WA) Live events are lining up on the Onalaska calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Onalaska:

The Adarna in Chehalis at Flood Valley Brewing Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 289 NW Chehalis Ave, Chehalis, WA

Concert of The Adarna in Chehalis. The concert will take place at Flood Valley Brewing in Chehalis. The date of the concert is the 23-10-2021. It starts at 20:00h.

Monthly Meeting of the Lewis County Republicans Winlock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 607 NW Kerron St, Winlock, WA

While this is the meeting of the executive board, it is also a time to be able to talk and get to know each other. We also have speakers and updates about what is going on around the county and...

Winlock's 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Winlock, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

***This event is created by the community of Winlock. This is NOT a city event.*** Time to come together as a community again and provide a spooky night of fun for everyone! We will be gathering...

Friday Night Fun Night Harvest Party Ethel, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Dress up or not for this fun night of games and food!

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Chehalis, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 436 Coal Creek Rd, Chehalis, WA

Meeting Room: Education building Contact:Sandi Martin or Judy Magers, Group Leaders360-489-7803 Click Here For Registration