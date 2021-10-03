CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candor, NC

Candor calendar: Coming events

Candor Post
Candor Post
 6 days ago

(CANDOR, NC) Live events are lining up on the Candor calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Candor:



2nd Haunted Forest Weekend & Annual Run to the Pines Car Show

Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1059 Sycamore Ln, Jackson Springs, NC

The Haunted Forest comes alive again! Trick or treating, crafts, and other fun to boot! Join us for the 2nd annual charity car show!



North Tower Band performing at TownStage

Troy, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:45 PM

Address: 225 Smitherman St, Troy, NC

The North Tower Band is celebrating 40 years of entertaining crowds throughout the Southeast with a mix of Beach, Motown, Disco, Funk, Rock & Oldies. Their wide ranging repertoire is the perfect...



Fall of the Farm 2021

Eagle Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1515 NC-211, Eagle Springs, NC

Come out to the farm and enjoy all of the fun, fall festivities. There will be a corn maze, hay ride, pumpkin patch, jump pillow, the super slide, barrel train, playground and seasonal homemade...



CHES T H Blue Field Trip

Eagle Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 226 Flowers Rd, Eagle Springs, NC

Join other CHES Families at T H Blue in Eagle Springs. TH Blue is commonly known as "The Mulch Plant". We will learn about the mulching process and see their heavy equipment. We are limited to 30...

Haunted Forest Kickoff Weekend

Jackson Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1059 Sycamore Ln, Jackson Springs, NC

Our 1st weekend of our Annual Haunted Forest to benefit the Lymphoma/Leukemia Society. Trick or treating, games, crafts, and a trek thru the forest!! Flea Market weekend too.


Candor Post

Candor Post

Candor, NC
ABOUT

With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

