Events on the Hollandale calendar

(HOLLANDALE, MS) Hollandale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hollandale:

Arts and Crafts Tent Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Bring your kids to this year\'s arts and crafts tent and make a craft. Supplies are provided.



Hannah Belle Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 352 Walnut St, Rolling Fork, MS

Hannah Belle is a Country and Americana Band from b'Natchez, Mississippi'

Archaeological Mound Tour Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 352 Walnut St, Rolling Fork, MS

A guided driving tour of nearby pre-historic Indian Mounds is offered by Mr. Sam Brookes, retired archaeologist twice during the festival at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Mr. Brookes will lead you...

Fireworks Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:45 PM

The festival always wraps up with a spectacular fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. You will want to stay until dark to enjoy this outstanding performance.



Zach Day Rolling Fork, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Zach Day was born in Jackson, raised in Greenville and now resides in Hazlehurst. Day is totally self-taught as a musician in all aspects including guitar, vocals, song writing, performing and...