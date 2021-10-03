Dannemora calendar: Coming events

(DANNEMORA, NY) Dannemora has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Dannemora area:

Truck or Treat — NORTH COUNTRY ALLIANCE CHURCH Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7 Northern Ave, Plattsburgh, NY

North Country Alliance Church invites you to join us for Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 31st from 1pm-4pm. Come in costume and ready to enjoy delicious treats, hot chocolate, and more! Our...

Hill and Hollow Music – Muller-Steigerwalt Duo Saranac, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8 Umc Rd, Saranac, NY

Muller-Steigerwalt Duo Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm – […]

Holiday Centerpieces — The Strand Center for the Arts Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

Grab your friends for a night of laughs and crafting. We will create beautiful fall themed centerpieces for you to enjoy in your home. $55 Members | $60 Non-Members All materials are included Ages...

MOE. Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

All patrons over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask while in the Strand Center Theatre. All ticket holders 12 years old and up attending events in the Strand Center...

Downtown Trick or Treat 2021! Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The sponsors of this event, The Z Group Real Estate and City of Plattsburgh, have teamed up with other local businesses to provide another fun Downtown Trick-or-Treat event! All participating...