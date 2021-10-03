CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dannemora, NY

Dannemora calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(DANNEMORA, NY) Dannemora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dannemora area:

Truck or Treat — NORTH COUNTRY ALLIANCE CHURCH

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7 Northern Ave, Plattsburgh, NY

North Country Alliance Church invites you to join us for Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 31st from 1pm-4pm. Come in costume and ready to enjoy delicious treats, hot chocolate, and more! Our...

Hill and Hollow Music – Muller-Steigerwalt Duo

Saranac, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8 Umc Rd, Saranac, NY

Muller-Steigerwalt Duo Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm – […]

Holiday Centerpieces — The Strand Center for the Arts

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

Grab your friends for a night of laughs and crafting. We will create beautiful fall themed centerpieces for you to enjoy in your home. $55 Members | $60 Non-Members All materials are included Ages...

MOE.

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 23 Brinkerhoff St, Plattsburgh, NY

All patrons over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask while in the Strand Center Theatre. All ticket holders 12 years old and up attending events in the Strand Center...

Downtown Trick or Treat 2021!

Plattsburgh, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

The sponsors of this event, The Z Group Real Estate and City of Plattsburgh, have teamed up with other local businesses to provide another fun Downtown Trick-or-Treat event! All participating...

Dannemora, NY
ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

