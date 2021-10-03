Live events on the horizon in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, KS) Live events are coming to Hillsboro.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Trinity Academy Varsity Football @ Hesston Hesston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

The Hesston (KS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Trinity Academy (Wichita, KS) on Friday, October 15.

Sunflower Soirée Hesston, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 309 S Main St, Hesston, KS

The Sunflower Performing Arts series begins Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. with the Sunflower Soirée. Free of charge, this event will feature local artists, such as The Sunflower Trio; flautists Kristin...

Gutsch Farms Retirement Auction Lincolnville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Auction includes 32 items in KSPurple Wave is selling all assets to the highest bidder regardless of...

Paint & Sip Marion, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Back by popular demand!! Join us for another paint & sip party! A few things: You must book in parties of 4 and you must rsvp with Alison at … More

2nd Annual Haunted Forest Moundridge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

2nd Annual Haunted Forest at 18601 NW 96th St, Moundridge, KS 67107-8029, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 12:00 am