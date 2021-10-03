Coming soon: Junction events

(JUNCTION, TX) Live events are lining up on the Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Junction:

Hunt Store Hunt, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Great food, drink and live music by Blue Oak Band 👍🏼

Texas Storm Chaser Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 208 N 10th St, Junction, TX

Chelsea Burnett, a public speaker from Texas Storm Chasers, will be discussing some really cool topics and helping to inform with safety precautions as well!

October Harperfest 2 Day Concert Event at The Station on 290 Harper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 23717 US Hwy 290 W, Harper, TX

Family friendly weekend of live music Featuring Cody Canada & the Departed 10/8 & Roger Creager 10/9! About this Event Live Music! Great Food! Beverages! Local Shopping! Family Fun! Vendors...

Holistic Planned Grazing – TEXAS Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1024 McKinley Ave, Mason, TX

2021 Class Schedule from the Grassfed Sustainability Group Class 1 - The Foundations of Holistic Management Fri/ Sat August 27&28 Class 2 - Holistic Financial Planning Fri/ Sat September 24&25...

2021 Homecoming TAILGATE! Junction, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Junction fans...let's Tailgate! Fans and businesses are welcome to setup BBQ pits, tents, food and games. We'll be gathering in the parking lot by the big gym. 4 PM until Kick-off! There is no...