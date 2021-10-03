CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MT

Events on the Columbus calendar

Columbus News Watch
Columbus News Watch
 6 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) Live events are coming to Columbus.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jskgi_0cFqBdKm00

28th Annual Beartooth Rally and Iron Horse Rodeo

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 210 Broadway Avenue North, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Experience Montana's largest Motorcycle Rally and Iron Horse Rodeo in Red Lodge, MT and enjoy the scenic All-American Beartooth Highway!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbNGD_0cFqBdKm00

Carbon County Historical Society 2021 Lecture Series

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 224 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

Join the folks over at the Carbon County Historical Society on the last Wednesday of every month for their 2021 lecture series. Museum doors open at 6:00p.m. with the event beginning at 6:30. Each...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32B3oQ_0cFqBdKm00

District 11 Fall Meetinh

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 114 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge, MT

American Legion Fall meeting for all District and Montana Legion members. Auxiliary will also be holding a District meeting at the same location. You may also like the following events from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LPYq8_0cFqBdKm00

Kids & Family Clay Class – Halloween

Red Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 123 Broadway Ave S, Red Lodge, MT

This a one-day, Halloween-themed class is open to all ages. Pack up your imagination and come on over to the Red Lodge Clay Center to… more →\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VW4sV_0cFqBdKm00

TC (CO-OP) Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Reed Point/Rapelje

Reed Point, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 308 Central Ave, Reed Point, MT

The Reed Point/Rapelje (Reed Point, MT) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Tri-City co-op [Hobson/Moore/Judith Gap] (Hobson, MT) on Friday, October 8 @ 12p.

