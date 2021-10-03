CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karnes City, TX

Karnes City events coming soon

Karnes City Today
 6 days ago

(KARNES CITY, TX) Karnes City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Karnes City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GArot_0cFqBcS300

Thai Boxing with Ted

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 534 10th St, Floresville, TX

Anytime Fitness Floresville presents: Outdoor Thai Boxing with Ted! Thai Boxing is a great way to burn calories as well as learn a valuable skill. This session will offer ways to build balance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1OoK_0cFqBcS300

Floresville Opry - October 2021 Halloween Costume Ball!

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Join in the spirit of the Autumn Season Thursday, October 7, 2021 for the FLORESVILLE OPRY HALLOWEEN COSTUME BALL. Wilson County Expo and Community Center, 435 St Hwy 97 East. Doors open at 5:00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq4TG_0cFqBcS300

The Reunion Live!!!

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1307 3rd St #1961, Floresville, TX

Free live music by The Reunion! No cover charge, great food and cold drinks. Stop in and enjoy the evening with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OplDN_0cFqBcS300

UPLCII - National Royal Ranger Camp

Kenedy, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 618 Dewitt Street, Kenedy, TX 78119

UPLCII - ROYAL RANGERS NATIONAL CAMP DATES - NOV. 5TH-7TH LOCATION- KENEDY, TEXAS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkvTh_0cFqBcS300

Parenting Conference: Critical Conversation for Families

Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1115 B St, Floresville, TX

Critical Conversations: Equipping Children with Essential Skills to Safely Navigate Our Hyper-sexual Culture. About this Event Appropriate conversations with our children about sex include more...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State
Local
City
Floresville, TX
City
IN THIS ARTICLE
Karnes City, TX
