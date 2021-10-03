Karnes City events coming soon

(KARNES CITY, TX) Karnes City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Karnes City area:

Thai Boxing with Ted Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 534 10th St, Floresville, TX

Anytime Fitness Floresville presents: Outdoor Thai Boxing with Ted! Thai Boxing is a great way to burn calories as well as learn a valuable skill. This session will offer ways to build balance...

Floresville Opry - October 2021 Halloween Costume Ball! Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Join in the spirit of the Autumn Season Thursday, October 7, 2021 for the FLORESVILLE OPRY HALLOWEEN COSTUME BALL. Wilson County Expo and Community Center, 435 St Hwy 97 East. Doors open at 5:00...

The Reunion Live!!! Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1307 3rd St #1961, Floresville, TX

Free live music by The Reunion! No cover charge, great food and cold drinks. Stop in and enjoy the evening with us!

UPLCII - National Royal Ranger Camp Kenedy, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 618 Dewitt Street, Kenedy, TX 78119

UPLCII - ROYAL RANGERS NATIONAL CAMP DATES - NOV. 5TH-7TH LOCATION- KENEDY, TEXAS

Parenting Conference: Critical Conversation for Families Floresville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1115 B St, Floresville, TX

Critical Conversations: Equipping Children with Essential Skills to Safely Navigate Our Hyper-sexual Culture. About this Event Appropriate conversations with our children about sex include more...