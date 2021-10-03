CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concrete, WA

Live events coming up in Concrete

Concrete Updates
Concrete Updates
 6 days ago

(CONCRETE, WA) Concrete is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concrete area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a82Oj_0cFqBbZK00

Home Defense with a Firearm

Burlington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1340 Bouslog Rd, Burlington, WA

This home defense course will take you through the selection of a firearm and ammunition suited to your needs, as well as the fundamentals of surviving a deadly force encounter, before, during...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOM0g_0cFqBbZK00

Orca Recovery Day Planting at Pressentin Park

Marblemount, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 60060 State Rte 20, Marblemount, WA

Help salmon and orcas by planting trees! Celebrate Orca Recovery Day in this project to restore Chinook salmon habitat. In partnership with Skagit County Parks and Recreation we’ll be planting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzTow_0cFqBbZK00

CMSC Reservations - Members & Non-Members

Burlington, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 432 Fashion Way, Burlington, WA

CMSC is opening to Members & Non-Members! Reserve your spot at one of our open sessions from June 16- July 17, 2021! About this event **Please READ EVERYTHING in this section before clicking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVFtp_0cFqBbZK00

Growler Fills $10 – Birdsview

Concrete, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 38302 State Rte 20, Concrete, WA

$10 growler refills every Wednesday! Stop by to take part in this great deal.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyyoL_0cFqBbZK00

Kulapalooza 2021

Rockport, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1940 Diablo Dam Rd, Rockport, WA

Kulapalooza 2021 is a 3-day outdoor, adventure retreat for men & women that want to build outdoor skills, explore artistic pursuits and a create an adventure-inspired life with meaning and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, WA
Government
City
Concrete, WA
City
Rockport, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Burlington, WA
City
Home, WA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Parks And Recreation#Sun Oct 10#Wa Cmsc#Members Non Members
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Concrete Updates

Concrete Updates

Concrete, WA
45
Followers
270
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concrete Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy