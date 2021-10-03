CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David City, NE

David City events calendar

David City Journal
David City Journal
 6 days ago

(DAVID CITY, NE) Live events are coming to David City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the David City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YN3O_0cFqBagb00

Taste of Columbus 2021

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 265 33rd Ave, Columbus, NE

This spectacular event will feature area food vendors and wine experts offering enticing cuisine, and an exceptional selection of silent and royal auction items. This event will benefit the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmnhc_0cFqBagb00

CORPORATE PRAYER

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 4714 27th St, Columbus, NE

2 Chronicles 7:13-14 - If I shut up heaven so no rain falls, or if I command locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among My people, If My people, who are called by My name, shall...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqCOt_0cFqBagb00

ESU 7 Counselors Network Meeting

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 2657 44th Ave, Columbus, NE

Counselors Network About this Event A chance for counselors to hear Perkins Grant updates, receive LMHP updates, and network. This event will be hosted by Otis Pierce, and will be a hybrid event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3UVf_0cFqBagb00

Nebraska Hispanic-Latino Youth Summit

Columbus, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: North Education Center, 4500 63rd St, Columbus, NE

Are you a high school student wondering how to make college a priority – or perhaps why it’s even important? Maybe you’re interested in learning how to graduate career- or college-ready...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfOBp_0cFqBagb00

BioSpiritual Focusing in Spiritual Direction | Level III

Schuyler, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1126 Rd I, Schuyler, NE

This Level III program is for spiritual directors seeking to deepen their understanding of biospiritual focusing as well as how to help those they see for direction become more attentive to their...

Learn More

Comments / 0

