CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haskell, TX

Live events Haskell — what’s coming up

Haskell News Flash
Haskell News Flash
 6 days ago

(HASKELL, TX) Haskell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Haskell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Syeu1_0cFqBZkk00

Taste of Country

Haskell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 200 Ave B, Haskell, TX

Get a taste of what the area's restaurants have to offer by sampling meats, sides, drinks, and sweets all in one stop. Restaurants, food trucks, and caterers from Haskell, Jones, Knox, Stonewall...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uUg9_0cFqBZkk00

Anson Tiger Invitational

Anson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1509 Commercial Ave, Anson, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Anson Tiger Invitational, hosted by Anson High School in Anson TX. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2tgG_0cFqBZkk00

Haskell Memorial Hospital Health Fair 2021

Haskell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Avenue N, Haskell, TX

Turn Over A New Leaf For Your Health! Join us for this free community event, designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage disease and connect you to resources.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haskell, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Stonewall, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Live Events#Haskell Jones#Anson High School
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Haskell News Flash

Haskell News Flash

Haskell, TX
11
Followers
279
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Haskell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy