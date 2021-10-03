Wilton events coming soon

(WILTON, ME) Live events are lining up on the Wilton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wilton area:

HOMEMADE GOAT MILK SOAP Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 129 Seamon Rd, Farmington, ME

Over the course of 2 sessions, we will transform common kitchen ingredients into beautiful handcrafted soap. On the first night, we will briefly discuss the science of soap making, safety tips...

Mono print image transfer workshop Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 155 Main St, Farmington, ME

Two Imagine Studios in collaboration with Twice Sold Tales will be holding a private mono printing art workshop on Oct. 10. This event will be limited to 10 people. Pre-registration and masks will...

Pop up Shop + Open Studio Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

A pop-up shop for your shopping pleasure with books, prints, greeting cards, hand-knit Christmas stockings, mittens, and hats. Try your hand at gelli printing, walk around a gorgeous established...

TRAIL BIKE MAINTENANCE Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 129 Seamon Rd # A, Farmington, ME

Need help on the trail? We’ve got you covered! We will cover pre-ride checks, trailside repairs, and after-ride maintenance. No more walks back to the car!

Sandy River Farm Market Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 560 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Monday through Saturday 9am - 5pmSundays, 10am - 4pm (Closed on Winter Months) Location:560 Farmington Falls Road