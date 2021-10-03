Carrabelle calendar: Coming events

(CARRABELLE, FL) Carrabelle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Carrabelle:

Apalachicola Bay Workshop Eastpoint, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint, FL 32328

Learn about estuaries and what makes them such a productive and fascinating ecosystem.

Ashley Morgan Debuts at Tapa's Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 71 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

The Ashley Morgan Band is headed back to Florida! This time we will be at Tapa's Tamara's Cafe' Bar in Apalachicola FL. Music starts at 9pm! see you guys there

Bo Spring Band - Dockside Apalachicola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Market St, Apalachicola, FL

Enjoy tunes by The Forgotten Coast's favorite home town band, Bo Springs Band, on October 29th from 8pm-11pm, or later. It's going to be a fun night here at Half Shell Dockside in Apalachicola!

Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon Climb Carrabelle, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL

The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6-9 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous...

Tuesday Trivia Nights at Eastpoint Beer Company Eastpoint, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 374 US-98, Eastpoint, FL

Join us for Tuesday Night Trivia, hosted by BullFrog, starting at 5:30pm. Happy Hour starts at 5, so get there early to make sure you’re all set and test your knowledge! We’ll see you there!